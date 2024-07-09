Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.23. The company had a trading volume of 380,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $289.80 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

