Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,278,319 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,084,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 888,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

