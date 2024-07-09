Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$27.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.25.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.15.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$21.91 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 over the last ninety days. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

