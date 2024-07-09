Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Monday.

About Macfarlane Group

MACF opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £197.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,375.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Macfarlane Group has a 1 year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.30.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

