Macquarie Raises Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Price Target to $2.40

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Macquarie from $2.00 to $2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,542. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Reading International comprises approximately 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

