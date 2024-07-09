Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 1,838.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 536,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MSGE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,258. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
