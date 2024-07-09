Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,452. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.