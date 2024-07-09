Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as high as C$9.16. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 141,905 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$740.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.04 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,200.00. In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer John Ross Davies sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$44,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$175,200.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

