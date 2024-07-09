Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.01

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as high as C$9.16. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 141,905 shares changing hands.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$740.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.04 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.810231 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Major Drilling Group International Company Profile
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.