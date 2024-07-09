MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $95.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 252213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MakeMyTrip Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
