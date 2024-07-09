MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $95.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip traded as high as $90.19 and last traded at $89.78, with a volume of 252213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 3.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after buying an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after buying an additional 1,357,884 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $50,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

