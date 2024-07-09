Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $247.65

Shares of Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.65 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.20). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 248.20 ($3.18), with a volume of 1,574,962 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($4.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,654.67, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($127,651.63). 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

