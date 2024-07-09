Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

MRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.02. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 416,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.