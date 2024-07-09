MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.64.

MKTX stock opened at $204.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.70. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

