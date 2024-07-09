Marks Electrical Group PLC (MRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.66 on August 15th

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Down 1.4 %

MRK opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Marks Electrical Group has a one year low of GBX 64.50 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks Electrical Group

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total value of £28,000 ($35,865.25). Insiders own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

