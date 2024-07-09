Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 219,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marqeta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

