Masimo’s (MASI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

Masimo Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.96. 262,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,523. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.