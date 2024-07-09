MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,372,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,036,878.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 850,938 shares of company stock worth $17,504,582. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

