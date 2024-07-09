Matthew Field Sells 11,766 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,379.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 21.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.