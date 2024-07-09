Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.91

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $21.95. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 12,722 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a P/E ratio of -143.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 419,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.