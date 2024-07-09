McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 1.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as low as $244.20 and last traded at $244.84. 1,198,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,401,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.85.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.18.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

