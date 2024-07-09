Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.