Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBWM. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

