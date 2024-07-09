Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,135,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 741,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

