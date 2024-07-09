Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.37. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 69,988 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

