Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.0% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 131,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,513,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,047 shares of company stock valued at $127,838,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $529.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.92. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.88.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

