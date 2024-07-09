Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 92,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $529.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.29 and its 200-day moving average is $462.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.88.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,047 shares of company stock worth $127,838,805. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

