Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $135.21 and last traded at $133.35. 9,058,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,703,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.69.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,483,154.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

