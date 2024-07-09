MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.17

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 28693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.