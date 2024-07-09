MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up to $15.95

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.95, but opened at $16.48. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 8,997 shares.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

