MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.02. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 9,525 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
