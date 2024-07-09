Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,779 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 418,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $466.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

