Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.19. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 38,917 shares.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 26.00.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.

