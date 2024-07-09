Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,716 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $10,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

ITRI opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. Itron’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

