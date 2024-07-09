Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of NIO worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in NIO by 132.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $12,361,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 256,835 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.