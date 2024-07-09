Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Sysco by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,596,000 after buying an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

