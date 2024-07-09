Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $551,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

