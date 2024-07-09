Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,319,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LEN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.