Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,010 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDC opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

View Our Latest Report on Belden

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.