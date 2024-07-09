Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 21,801 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

