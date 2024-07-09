Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 26,054 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.79 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

