Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 730,609 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 1,318.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,609 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Golden Ocean Group worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

