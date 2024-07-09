Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $257.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

