Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

