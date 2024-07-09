Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,029,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,377,000 after buying an additional 54,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VUG stock opened at $387.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.11 and its 200-day moving average is $340.59. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $387.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.