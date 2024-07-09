Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 325.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 601.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

CHD stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

