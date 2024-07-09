Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Gentherm worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2,995.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

