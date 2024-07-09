Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.67 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,564 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

