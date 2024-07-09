Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

