Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.36 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.