Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 463,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

