Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 185,930 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $694,631.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,382. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

